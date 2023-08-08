Thousands of faculty members, employees, and students of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur took out a rally from Abbasia Campus to University Chowk to highlight the identity and sanctity of Jamia Islamia.

On this occasion, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar said that it is very gratifying that the teachers and employees of the university, especially the women, have come forward for the sanctity and honor of the university and are giving a clear message to the whole world that the Islamia University of Bahawalpur is well-known and credible teaching and learning.

This is a world-class educational institution for teaching, from which thousands of graduates are performing their duties in various fields of life. On this occasion, the participants carried different banners and placards with different slogans written, including the Quranic verse, “If a wicked person gives you news, then investigate it thoroughly, lest a nation be deceived by ignorance”, “The Islamia University of Bahawalpur has a zero-tolerance policy on drugs and sexual harassment”, “Those who take away the right to education from daughters of soil should be exposed.