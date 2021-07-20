Facts about Selsela’s abduction to be brought to light: FM

No evidence that Afghan envoy’s daughter was kidnapped: IGP

Staff Reporter Islamabad

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday said that the government was not intended to keep secrecy on the Afghan envoy’s daughter abduction case and all facts will be revealed before the media.

Qureshi said that Pakistan needs Afghanistan’s cooperation to conclude the probe and Islamabad is willing to bring the responsible people to justice. He added that the authorities have shared a questionnaire with the Afghan envoy to get known about the facts.

“We need to continue the dialogue process with Afghanistan and has the intention to completely coordinate with the Afghan government. We will also share the information with them. We desire to take forward the investigation process in a transparent manner to conclude.”

National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf, talking to media said on Monday that Pakistan was currently a target of “hybrid warfare” and an entire network of information warfare was being used against the country.

He made the remarks during a press briefing on the alleged abduction and release of the Afghan ambassador’s daughter in Islamabad.

Yusuf recalled that the EU DisinfoLab had exposed an India-based network of fake websites and media outlets doing propaganda against Pakistan.

He said fake accounts and bots were being used to create a “narrative” against Pakistan, including regarding the incident involving the Afghan envoy’s daughter.

Ambassador Najibullah Alikhil’s daughter, Selsela, was reportedly abducted on Friday from Islamabad’s commer-cial area by unidentified persons who also allegedly subjected her to torture.

According to her, she was returning home in the afternoon in a taxi after visiting a bakery in Islamabad’s Blue Area when the driver picked up another man who verbally abused and assaulted her. She was later dropped in an unconscious condition by the roadside.