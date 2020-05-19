Factory workers protest over non-payment of salaries

The workers of a factory in Korangi who had been protesting against the non-payment of salaries set a bus on fire and protested near the GodamChowrangi on Tuesday afternoon. The protest intensified when the workers started throwing stones at the factory. The police, however, intervened and controlled the situation. A mutual agreement between the protestors and the management after which the enraged mob dispersed. The crowd was questioning the role of the state in the wake of coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown that had left millions of people jobless with no assistance from the state. They also condemned the non-payment of wages and forced dismissal of thousands of workers, calling it a blatant violation of the government’s proclamations. During the protest, Zahra Khan, the HBWWF general secretary, told the participants of the demonstration that the government, its institutions and factory owners had failed to protect the basic rights of the people, especially the workers, while international brands were also playing a “criminal” role. “The running orders are being cancelled, which is spreading poverty, unemployment and social unrest not only in Pakistan but also in South Asia. The direct responsibility lies with the brands and the western countries,” she added.