Factory sealed for making oil from offals

The local administration Saturday sealed a factory for preparing cooking oil from offals and other remains of animals. The factory was situated along Upper Chenab Canal. Assistant Commissioner Sambrial Azubah Azim told the media that the factory employees were using animals bones, offals and other body parts for making cooking oil.

Meanwhile it is reported from Peshawar that around 12000 tons of offal and other waste of sacrificial animals slaughtered in Peshawar during Eid-ul-Azha were removed during three days of the religious festival. According to a press release of WSSP, during the three days operation 9500 tons of offal was removed from city areas, while 750 tons of animal waste removed by Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) from Hayatabad Township and more than 1500 tons of offal were removed from Cantonment Board areas and Town Four of Peshawar.

More than 3000 staffers of WSSP took part in three days operation of WSSP for cleanliness of Peshawar during Eid-ul-Azha. About 450 vehicles took part in the operation for removal of animal waste. The removal operation continued till late night so that cleanliness could be ensured in the city. The three days cleanliness operation was fully monitored by high officials of WSSP who remained in office and fields to ensure proper working of the staff.

A complaint cell was also established in the head office which received hundreds of complaints out of which 400 were redressed. WSSP also hired around 150 vehicles on rent for early and proper disposal of sacrificial animal waste from the city. According to WSSP Chief, Engr Khan Zeb limestone was also sprinkled over places where waste was dumped to suppress stinking smell and for killing of bacteria spray of insecticide was also conducted.

The removed animal waste, he continued, was also properly dumped by burying it under soil at the dumping site. Engr Khanzeb said WSSP also launched a public awareness campaign to convince people for cooperation with WSSP staff in proper disposal of waste. Similarly, he continued, around 2500 Imams (prayer leaders) of different mosques were approached for public counseling through their sermons about proper disposal of animal waste and for ensuring cleanliness in environ.

Meanwhile, the Bahawalpur Waste Management for Eid-ul-Azha has been completed successfully. This was stated by Managing Director BWMC Naeem Akhtar in a press statement issued Saturday. He stated that more than 950 sanitary workers and officers performed duties on three days of Eid to remove offal and other remains of sacrificial animals. He told that 40 camps were set up in the city to provide free bags and gloves to people for keeping remains of animals. As many as 106 vehicles of BWMC collected 4775 tons of animal remains in three days of Eid.—APP

