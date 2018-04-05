Fact finding missions be allowed to visit IOK: Masood

Muzaffarabad

Sardar Masood Khan, President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir has strongly condemned the fresh wave of brutality by the Indian occupation forces against the unarmed innocent civilian in the Indian Occupied Kashmir.

In a statement issued here Wednesday, on the occasion of Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s address to the joint session of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly and AJK Council, the President said that the killings of Kashmiris seems part of a systematic massacre pattern.“The standard methodology of the Indian occupation forces is to mount cordon and search operations and gun down unarmed and defenceless civilians. In addition, they are using chemical explosive substances to demolish houses.”

The core question, he said, is the resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute which was being obstructed by India. Human right violations and crimes against humanity are offshoots of the denial of the right of self-determination to the Kashmiris because India wants to perpetuate its occupation through brute force Paying tribute to the martyrs of the Shopian killings and the Hurriyat leadership, President Masood Khan said that the United Nations Security Council should take notice of the egregious human rights situation in Jammu and Kashmir and hold a discussion for view to implementing the UN resolutions for the Jammu and Kashmir.

President Masood Khan welcomed UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres’s statement in which he has shown concern over the situation and underlined the need for an investigation.

“Expression of concern is not enough. UN Secretary General should have condemned the brutal killings and he should clarify that the investigation should be done through a UN mechanism, preferably the Human Rights Council”, he said. He added that the international community must put pressure on India to withdraw the bulk of its 700,000 forces and rescind its draconian laws such as the Armed Forces Special Powers Act and Public Safety Act.—Email