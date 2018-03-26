Facing male dominance

Male dominance is not only a fact but a curse as well. Rule of power is same, wherever you go. Power, if there, exerts itself in any case. Society of any country is based on power and this power almost always rests with male counterpart. All the customs of the society are based on and made by male. When a gentleman proposes a lady for marriage, he asks her to accept his proposal with certain conditions. He asks her to marry him, live there forever with him till death within four walls of the house, never talk to any other unrelated man without his permission, serve him and family, keep the house clean, cook for the whole family, wash clothes and kitchen utensils, take the kids to school and back, coaching of the children and their personal development, bear children for him with all the torture some effects of pregnancy and then delivery, conditions that the children will remain with father on break up. With all these conditions fulfilled, he still demands for dowry and never becomes thankful to his wife. This is the brief picture of one of the faces of male dominance. Is there anyone who can pullout the degraded, dejected, scary and depressed female counterpart of the society? No one. I say no one, as all those claiming to empower the women are males.

HINA SHAHEEN

Rawalpindi

Related