Facility to pay taxes thru ATM, online banking to be available in Punjab

Khalid Butt

Lahore

In a ceremony held at the Punjab Revenue Authority Headquarters, the Punjab Government signed an MOU with the State Bank of Pakistan and 1-Link which will allow taxpayers to pay their provincial taxes through alternate delivery channels (ADC) including online banking, ATM and phone banking. The measure has been adopted to promote ease of doing business in the Province and will resolve the longstanding demand of the business community to make the process of tax payments easier.

Since coming to power, the Punjab Government has been striving hard to improve the business environment and provide maximum facilitation to the business sector which is the backbone of the economy. With the introduction of this facility taxpayers will no longer need to visit banks and stand in queues to deposit their taxes, thus the compliance cost of the taxpayers will be reduced.

The Government intends to make this facility available for all other provincial taxes. However, the Punjab Revenue Authority has taken the lead in this regard and payment of Sales Tax on Services through alternate delivery channels will be available by the end of December.

The signing ceremony was attended by Mr.TariqBajwa, Governor State bank, Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht, Finance Minister Punjab, Mr. Yousef Naseem Khokhar, Chief Secretary Punjab, Mr. Hamid Yaqub Sheikh, Finance Secretary, Mr. Javed Ahmad, Chairman PRA and Mr. Najeeb Agrawala represented 1 link.

