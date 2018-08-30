Facilities to be provided to labourers: minister

Provincial Minister for Labour and Human Resource Ansar Majeed Niazi on Wednesday said that it was a priority of the government to provide financial security and medical facilities to one million registered labourers of the province.

Addressing an introductory meeting with officers and employees of Punjab Employees Social Security Institution (PESSI) here, he said that the attached departments of the labour, including Punjab Employees Social Security Institution (PESSI), should work together as a team for ensuring better facilities of health and education.

Ansar Majeed Niazi said that present government would take concrete steps to increase the registration of new workers with the institution so that more labourers could get advantage of the incentives of PESSI.

He said that under comprehensive reforms, the provincial government would form consolidated policy with consultation of all stakeholders to ensure implementation of laws regarding safety measures and minimum wages.

The minister said the PESSI should take all measures to restore the trust of factory owners so as to increase contribution as well as registration from the commercial, industrial and trade units.

On the occasion, Commissioner PESSI Imran Sikandar Baloch ensured all out cooperation to the minister in this regard and said that the institution had worked on such revolutionary reforms for the welfare of labour community which would be appreciated not only at provincial level but also at country level.—APP

