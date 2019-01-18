Facilities to be provided to edu institutions: Ali

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Ali Nawaz Awan on Friday said that maximum facilities would be provided to the educational institutions of federal capital.

Talking to media outside Parliament House, he said that previous government has made false claims of spending billions of rupees on the infrastructure development of educational institutions.

He said that facilities were missing in number of educational institutions of federal capital.

He said that education sector is one of the top priorities of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government. He said that government is working to facilitate educational institutions with all required facilities and would improve infrastructure.—APP

