Facilitation Desk for Driving License established at LCCI

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

The LCCI President Malik Tahir Javaid and Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore Rai Ijaz Ahmed jointly inaugurated the Facilitation Desk for Driving License here at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry. The LCCI Vice President Zeshan Khalil and Executive Committee Members were present on the occasion.

The LCCI members can apply and get driving license through this Facilitation Desk and after due processing they would get license without any hustle. Establishment of this desk is another addition to the LCCI services for its members.

CTO Lahore Rai Ijaz Ahmed said that establishment of Facilitation Desk for Driving License is an ample proof of public-private partnership and commitment of Traffic Police Department to facilitate the business community. He said that City traffic police is putting in its best efforts to keep the vehicular traffic on the move. He also sought the suggestions of business community to make the traffic management system more effective.

The LCCI President Malik Tahir Javaid urged the LCCI members to avail the facility of Desk for Driving License as driving license is not only a legal requirement for running vehicles but is also important in various other counts. He said that driving license is not just a permit to drive on roads but it is also a solid identity proof.

He said that the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry would continue to provide maximum help to the traffic police in the larger interests of the economy. He said that smooth flow of traffic not only cuts cost of doing business but ensures on-time delivery of goods at their destination. He said that keeping the flow of traffic is a Herculean task but the traffic police is managing it in such a nice manner that every segment of society was appreciating them. He said that the liaison between police and the business community was a must and the LCCI is giving a special focus to enhance the liaison with police.

The LCCI Vice President Zeshan Khalil paid tributes to traffic police for having consistent liaison with business community. They said that the traffic police role is very vital in the sense that a disciplined traffic flow gives a picture of whole society on the one hand while on the other hand it plays its role in economic turnaround by cutting transportation time of goods carriers.