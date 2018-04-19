Facilitation centres to provide ‘Fard’

Staff Reporter

‘Fard’ for record can be obtained from 655 facilitation centres under an agreement recently signed between Punjab Land Record Authority (PLRA) and National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA).

According to PLRA sources on Wednesday, today the service has formally started from 655 NADRA facilitation centres established in Rawalpindi, Multan, Sahiwal, Sargodha and Sialkot.

Pressure on 151 land record centres would reduce upto 82 percent across the province and people would not have to visit land record centres from far-flung areas while they would be able to get facility from the NADRA E-facility centres set up in various locations.

“Initially the price of Fard is Rs 150, besides a NADRA fee of Rs 100 and to make this system transparent, the Fard will be issued after CNIC and biometric verification”, sources added.

Sources said that trained staff was available at E-facilitation centre while all required things have been provided as well so that service would be ensured without any interruption.