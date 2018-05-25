‘Facilitation Center’ inaugurated at Cooperative Deptt

Rawalpindi

Registrar Cooperatives Department, Punjab Zulfiqar Ali Ghumman on Thursday said that Cooperatives Department is establishing cooperative facilitation centers to resolve complaints of the citizens about Cooperative Housing Societies, agriculture loans and for an effective legal action to provide relief to the citizens.

Dispensation of speedy justice and resolution of the citizens’ complaints would be ensured through one window operation at the facilitation centers, he said this while inaugurating the facilitation center at Cooperative department Rawalpindi.

Registrar Cooperatives Punjab informed that the cooperative facilitation centers are being established across the province.—APP