Facilitating Musharraf

The choice of prominent lawyers who were part of team that defended former convicted and declared absconder President Musharraf, all given important portfolios in the newly announced Federal Cabinet should be sigh of relief for him. It remains to be seen whether this is just another coincidence, or a tragedy of errors or part of well thought strategy by those who have never shied of supporting former military dictator.

What else could have been a friendlier environment for return of former President Musharraf than present times, when one of his most vocal lawyer is Federal Minister for Law, another appointed as Attorney Gen and third as an Adviser. After all government cannot send a VVIP presidential aircraft with all protocol that he once was so fond of.

GULL ZAMAN

Hyattabad , Peshawar

