Punjab continues to be in the grip of smog for many days. Initially, it had engulfed Lahore and later spread to other parts of the province considerably reducing visibility and causing road accidents. Taking due notice of this, Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed all concerned departments to implement smog policy and more importantly forthwith launch massive awareness campaign not only in the provincial metropolis but also in other parts of the province.

Following this, Provincial Primary and Secondary Health Minister Khwaja Imran Nazir himself headed the awareness campaign in the provincial metropolis distributing face masks and handbills and telling the people about precautionary measures which they should adopt to protect themselves against adverse effects of smog.

According to the media reports, the Minister while addressing the people after distributing face masks particularly among the motor cyclists told them that sudden increase in pollution has been caused by various factors including burning of paddy stubble in Indian Punjab, smoke generated by factories and old vehicles and use of poor quality fuel and tyres by the industrial units. He quite rightly reminded the people that as citizens it is our collective responsibility to make our atmosphere healthy and avoid such activities which are the basic cause for increased pollution.

Provincial Health Department is distributing two lakh facemasks along with awareness literature among the citizens of Lahore as a token to emphasize upon the dire need for adopting preventive measures. Such awareness campaigns/facemasks should also be launched/distributed in other smog hit areas of the province on a priority basis in order to minimize the adverse impacts of smog, please.

M Z RIFAT

Lahore

