Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram go down across world including Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Facebook-owned social media platforms including WhatsApp, Instagram, and Messenger went down on Monday night, leaving users upset.

A number of social media users flocked to Twitter to report the problem. At the time of publishing this article, all three services were showing an error that is refreshing.

More than 53,000 people from across the world have reported that they are facing problems while connecting with social media platforms.

Downdetector has confirmed that there are issues on WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook platforms.

The social media platforms have also confirmed the development, stating that the services will be restored as soon as possible’

WhatsApp in an official statement said: “We’re aware that some people are experiencing issues with WhatsApp at the moment. We’re working to get things back to normal and will send an update here as soon as possible”.

Facebook said, “We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience”.

The incident has also sparked meme-fest on Twitter. Here are some reactions;

