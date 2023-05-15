Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube restored across Pakistan after weeklong ban

ISLAMABAD – Nearly a week after the brutal clashes, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has finally unblocked major social media platforms including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Journalists, activists, and politicians remained vocal against the government’s attempt to silence the dissent by restricting people’s access to information and freedom of expression.

As Pakistanis got access back to all social media apps, the country’s telecom authority remained tight-lipped as no update was not shared on any of the social platforms – in contrary to previous practices.

Last week, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority maintained that they have not received any orders to restore the social media platforms, as the government restored mobile broadband services, after four days of suspension that caused billions to the economy.

The suspension of social media apps continues to garner people’s ire who used proxies to access the sites.

Many people cited plights following the suspension of social media sites as many people are running different businesses on these apps while others need to connect for education and other purposes.