Facebook to take a variety of initiatives in Pakistan

Facebook plans to start a variety of ventures in Pakistan, according to the advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Science, Technology, and Information Technology.

Bangash said that they had a crucial meeting with Sehar Tariq, a representative from Facebook. He mentioned that the province has given complete support to the social networking site as a result of CM KP’s vision. He said that, on the orders of CM KP, they have given Facebook the opportunity to open a Pakistan office in the province and have pledged to provide complete help in this regard.

He mentioned that they made a promise with Facebook during the meeting to review the law that is creating problems for Facebook and other social networking sites.

“We should support platforms such as Google, YouTube, Facebook as a majority of our youth is connected to them,” he added.

Bangash reported that they are in discussions with Facebook about monetizing their platform in Pakistan. According to Facebook authorities, more than 50 million Pakistanis use the social networking site.

According to Bangash, Asad Qaiser, Speaker of the National Assembly, will consult with Facebook officials next week, along with officials from the Ministry of Information Technology. “I am confident the issues pertaining to legislations will be resolved by Asad Qaiser and his team, which will be beneficial for the platform,” he said.

KP is preparing to develop two hydroelectric-powered pilot “mining farms” to capitalise on a bullish global cryptocurrency industry, it was learned a few days ago.

“People have already been approaching us for investment, and we want them to come to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, earn some money and have the province earn from that as well,” Bangash said.

