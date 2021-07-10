Facebook suspends Saad Rafique’s account for sharing Burhan Wani’s photo

Facebook, a US-based widely popular social media platform, has suspended the account of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Saad Rafique for sharing picture of to Kashmiri youth leader, Burhan Muzaffar Wani, to pay tribute him on his fifth martyrdom anniversary, according to reports.

The PML-N leader has asked the government to protest with Facebook for listing the martyred freedom fighter among dangerous people.

He said that distinction should be made between freedom fighters and terrorists.

People on both sides of the Line of Control on Thursday paid tribute to Wani on the martyrdom anniversary.

Burhan Wani along with two associates was martyred by Indian troops in a fake encounter in Kokernag area of Islamabad district of occupied Kashmir on July 08, 2016.

The killing triggered a mass uprising during which over 150 civilian protesters were killed and thousands injured by the Indian forces.

Posters paying tributes to the Burhan Muzaffar Wani and other martyrs had again appeared in deferent parts of the territory

The Jammu and Kashmir Forum France (JKFF) organized a function in Paris to pay tributes to popu-lar Kashmiri youth leader, Burhan Muzaffar Wani, on his martyrdom anniversary.

The President of Jammu Kashmir Forum France, Mirza Asif Jarral, addressing on the occa-sion said the martyrdom of Burhan Wani gave impetus to the Kashmiris’ struggle for freedom.

He said India has turned Indian illegal occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) into a prison, usurping all basic rights of the people of the territory.

“We stand with our oppressed Kashmiri brothers and sisters against the Indian oppression,” he added.