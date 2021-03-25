Facebook removes accounts of Chinese hackers targeting Uighurs

Facebook has taken down a group of Chinese hackers who allegedly attacked members of the Uighur community residing in other countries.

According to a study, hackers infected computers with malicious websites and applications, allowing for remote monitoring of journalists and activists.

The bulk of the cyber assaults didn’t take place on Facebook explicitly but instead using the social networking network to spread ties to compromised websites.

This isn’t the first time the hackers have been convicted of doing anything like this.

The Uighurs hail from China’s Xinjiang district in the northwestern province of Xinjiang, and those attacked live in Turkey, the United States, Australia, and Canada.

In a blog post, Facebook’s head of cyber espionage investigations Mike Dvilyanski and Nathaniel Gleicher, head of the protection strategy, said,

Facebook said it deleted less than 100 accounts it discovered were built by the hackers, a community was known as Earth Empusa or Evil Eye.

It is believed that 500 users were attacked.

According to Facebook, the community infected systems in a variety of ways, including:

creating fake Uighur-themed apps for the Android app store, including a prayer app and a dictionary app

2. posing on Facebook as journalists, students, human rights advocates or members of the Uighur community, building trust and tricking them into clicking on malicious links

3. creating look-alike websites for popular Uighur and Turkish news websites

The Chinese Embassy in Washington has yet to respond to the accusations.

China is drawing international condemnation for its treatment of the mostly Muslim Uighur minority in Xinjiang.

According to human rights organizations, China has arrested over a million Uighurs in recent years and is keeping them in concentration camps where Uighurs are being subjected to all kinds of torture.

China disputes the claims, arguing that the camps are “re-education” centers used to fight terrorism in the area.

