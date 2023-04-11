Facebook recovers after brief outage in several countries

Social media giant Facebook has been restored after internet users reported that they could not access the meta platform.

The California-based platform was restored soon after the outage as thousands of people reported that they could not access the platforms over the last half an hour, on Tuesday.

People even took to other social platforms after experiencing problems including with its search function.

Downdetector, an online platform that shares updates on internet outages, said hundreds of reports of outages were reported in the minutes. Most of the users faced glitches on the Facebook app, around one-third on the website, while some users were struggling to log in.

Downdetector shared an update on the microblogging platform, saying “User reports indicate Facebook is having problems since 11.32 AM EDT.”

Amid the #FacebooDown trend, Meta also responded to British multimedia company saying all issues have been resolved.

Amid the changes, several Meta apps including WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram crashed several times in previous months, with one of the longest outages in the company’s history was reported in previous years.