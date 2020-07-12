Facebook mulls ban on political ads ahead of US elections

Facebook is considering imposing a ban on political ads on its social network in the days leading up to the November 3 elections in the United States, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the company’s thinking.

The potential ban is only being discussed and has not been finalised, the report added.

A Facebook spokesman said the company had no comment on the report.

The social media company has been under fire for its policy of exempting politicians’ ads and speech from fact-checking. Last year, smaller rival Twitter banned political ads, but Facebook has maintained that it does not want to stifle political speech.