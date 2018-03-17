Facebook launching new tools

Islamabad

Facebook is launching new tools that give people in Pakistan more control over who can download and share their profile pictures, and provide the ability to add a design to a profile picture to deter misuse.

Profile pictures are an important part of building community on Facebook because they help people find friends and create meaningful connections. But not everyone feels safe adding a profile picture. In our research with people and safety organizations, we’ve heard that some women choose not to share profile pictures that include their faces anywhere on the internet because they’re concerned about what may happen to their photos.

These tools are being used widely in India. We are expanding to additional countries where we’ve heard, similar to India, that people want more control over their profile pictures. In addition, we’re exploring ways people can more easily add designs to profile pictures, which our research has shown helpful in deterring misuse.— PR