Facebook blocks ‘Kashmir Global Campaign’ PAGE in India

London,

Popular social networking website Facebook has blocked the page of the ‘Kashmir Global Campaign’ on its website across India.

The campaign was launched by non-resident Kashmiris (NRKs) in England with an aim to create awareness and highlight the Kashmir issue.

The blocked page of the Kashmir Global Campaign reads: “Content unavailable in India. You’re unable to view this content because local laws restrict our ability to show it…”

The campaign is being run through a digital hoarding fixed on a vehicle, which will move across 13 venues in London in two weeks.—KMS