FACE starts dance classes

Foundation for Arts, Culture and Education (FACE) will start new batch of dance classes with different genres from Thursday (December 19) for young aspirants from twin cities.

FACE foundation in collaboration with Urban Tehelka Dance Studios has been organizing these classes over a year in capital offering an opportunity to keep this form of art alive in the country.

New batch of the classes will start from December 19 while classes were held every Monday and Thursday between 6:30 – 7:30 in the evening.

Talking to APP management of FACE said these classes aimed at providing a healthy physical activity to the youth of the city filled with energy and passion.—APP