FACE Music Mela enthrals audience

The 5th edition of two-day Foundation for Arts, Culture and Education (FACE) Music Mela 2018 enthralled audience here at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA). FACE Music Mela was an annual festival to celebrate cultural diversity in general and music, in particular. It involves fully equipped stage for performing music, dance, theatre, film screenings and artisanal products from across the country.

The FACE Music Mela brought global musicians in Islamabad for sharing love, peace, harmony including Mary Macbride from US, Wild ManGos, Senegalese music sensation Modou Toure Music, Roxx Remora, Wisdom Salad, Famous Band Aaroh, Roots from Pepsi Batle, Sargam kay Khiladi, RockLite, Quadram, Patari’s, Sajad Ali Chakwal Group, Ammar Farooki, Ejaz Sarhadi, Bashir Lohar and Music band Bilal Khan.

The renowned national and International super stars entertained the Islamabadians with their tremendous performances at FACE Music Mela. The aim of FACE Music Mela was to provide a boost to the fledgling music industry of Pakistan, particularly in Islamabad.

It inspires young artists to improve their level of professionalism through performances, workshops and presentations; and to highlight the creative talent of the region in front of promoters, publishers and the media. FACE MusicMela includes master workshops with music teachers and leading artists; live music performances with headlining acts, folk, classical fusion and upcoming acts; lectures followed by Q&A sessions with directors of successful music projects; panel discussions with leading exponents of the music industry of Pakistan including promoters, publishers, educationists and artists; stalls for the introduction and outreach of folk musicians and upcoming bands.

Representatives of the South by Southwest Music Festival from Austin, Texas, share their experience at the FACE Music Mela as well as scout for local talent, humane and sustainable communities. The festival also talks about NoMeansNo – an initiative through Pakistan-U.S. Alumni Network (PUAN) Grants Program for ending violence against women. The food stalls of various famous outlets also arranged for the visitors of the FACE Music Mela 2018.—APP

