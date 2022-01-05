Facade of ‘Sadiq aur Ameen’ shredded into pieces: Shehbaz

Report unveiled Imran’s corrupt face: Bilawal

Pakistan Muslim League-N President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said that scrutiny committee’s report is a damning indictment of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a post on social-networking website Twitter, the PML-N president has said that truth has a strange way of exposing people. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has been running away from foreign funding case for last seven years and now we know why, he added.

Shehbaz Sharif said the facade of “Sadiq aur Ameen” has been shredded into pieces.

The reaction came after a report of scrutiny committee in PTI illegal funding case had revealed that income and expenses of the party during the period of 2009 to 2013 did not match.

According to the report, PTI did not disclose banks accounts of two banks during 2008-2009. The cash receipts provided by the audit firm also did not correspond to the bank accounts, it mentioned. The report further stated that during a period of five years, the PTI hid funds worth 320 million rupees.

Pakistan Democratic Movement head Maulana Fazlur Rehman, talking to party office-bearers, on Wednesday said that scrutiny committee report is an eye opener as Imran Khan hid 53 bank accounts from Election Commission of Pakistan.