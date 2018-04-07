Fabulous musical night at IVS

Staff Reporter

National Epilepsy Centre arranged a fabulous musical night here at Indus Valley School of Art and Architecture (IVS) to raise funds for their cause, and paid tribute to the golden era of Pakistan’s film music in the process.

To the delight of all the guests present dinner was served promptly on time in the beginning of the evening and was followed by live 15-piece orchestra performance which transported everyone into the past, with their wonderful ditties to the popular background scores of yesteryear.

The singers bringing these memorable songs to life were Salman Alvi, Waseem Baig, Karam Abbas, Rosemary, Ashfaq Hussain and Wahab Khan. Accompanying these evergreen numbers were their video screenings from the movie in which they were sung, adding to the nostalgic magic of the evening.

Halfway through the evening professor Emeritus, department of neurology and former director JPMC, Professor Hasan Aziz gave an introduction to NEC and the wonderful work it has been doing these past 12 years.