Fab Foundation US to introduce Fab Lab, in Pakistan

Our Correspondent

Shikarpur

For the first time in Pakistan, Sukkur IBA University in collaboration with Fab Foundation USA is going to introduce Fab Lab at its Institute of Emerging Technology Khairpur in January 2018. The purpose of the Fab Lab is to turn intangible things into tangible and vice versa which means that, any person losing limbs due to accidents or in the battle fields, will not languish through his life in that condition, rather can get an artificial limb through latest technology called the Fab Lab.

The start of 2018 will bring a new technology for the world, because in January 2018, the 9th edition of the bleeding-edge educational program Fab Academy will kick-start simultaneously in more than 90 labs established across the entire planet to explore the applications and implications of digital fabrication. Neil Gershenfeld, MIT’s renowned physicist, is once again, leading this initiative, which promises to turn upside-down manufacturing as we know it.

The lucky people at the Fab Lab could make almost anything through this technology and at that point they will have a face a question that, what would you do? That really will be the first question that around 300 international students will face in coming January. The beginning of twenty breathtaking weeks in a race to learn how to design and fabricate that thing will going to prove an exciting experience for the students, including the students at Institute of Emerging Technology Khairpur, managed by the Sukkur IBA University. The students all across Pakistan can apply online for admissions in this revolutionary program at Khairpur Institute for which they have pay US$ 3500 for six month program. Besides, the talented students will be offered scholarships on merit.

From that moment, something magical will happen around the world every Wednesday at a particular time, which spans from 6 am in Alaska, to 9 am in Boston, to 3pm in Europe, to 11 pm in Japan and to 4 am in New Zeeland and 7 PM in Pakistan. At that time, small groups of students gather for class in fabrication laboratories (fabulous facilities equipped with hi-end digital fabrication tools) to attend live-master-class taught by Neil Gershenfeld through videoconferencing system.—APP