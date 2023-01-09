Manchester City eased past Chelsea in the FA Cup to continue their recent dominance over the Londoners. At the same time, the competition delivered another shock as Aston Villa was beaten by 4th-tiered side Stevenage FC.

Manchester City vs Chelsea in the FA Cup:

Just days removed from their 1-0 win in the Premier League, Pep Guaridola’s men took things further by hammering Graham Potter’s side 4-0.

Riyad Mahrez scored twice while Julian Alvarez and Phil Foden scored one each as the rotated Chelsea side failed to mount any challenge against a far superior opposition.

It took a while for the home side to create the game’s first chance at home but after Cole Palmer missed his two efforts, City clicked into gear.

Mahrez put his side ahead in the 23rd minute with a perfectly placed free-kick past Kepa Arrizabalaga before the newly crowned World Cup winner Julian Alvarez doubled their lead on the half-hour mark from the penalty spot.

Foden scored his side’s third in the 38th minute after a typical City team move to effectively put the game to bed.

Half-time changed little in the scheme of things as the two teams were content with playing out the remainder of the game without any more hassle. There was still time for Mahrez to add his second from the penalty spot after Kalidou Koulibaly fouled Foden in the box.

City, who also knocked out Chelsea from the Carabao Cup, last conceded a goal to the Blues in the Champions League final nearly two years ago.

They will either face Arsenal or Oxford United in the next round.

Aston Villa vs Stevenage:

FA Cup continued its tradition of showcasing giant-killing teams as Stevenage FC, the 4th tiered team in English football, knocked out Premier League’s Aston Villa.

Jamie Reid scored an 88th-minute penalty before Dean Cambell completed the comeback for the lowly side in the 90th minute after Morgan Sanson had given Villa the lead in the 38th minute.

This was Villa’s 8th successive defeat in the FA Cup.

Meanwhile, in other matches, Leeds United recovered from being 2-0 down to draw 2-2 against Cardiff City while Walsall, Blackburn Rovers and Stoke were among the other winners.