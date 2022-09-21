Formula 1 (F1) has revealed its race calendar for 2023 and with 24 rounds scheduled, it will be the longest season in history.
The 2023 race calendar for F1, which was approved by the Members of the World Motor Sport Council, will start in Bahrain on March 5th and conclude in Abu Dhabi on November 26.
China and Qatar are set to return to the racing calendar with Las Vegas arriving as the penultimate round for a Saturday night race, joining Miami and Austin as the third race in the USA.
|1
|Bahrain Grand Prix
|Bahrain International Circuit
|March 5th
|2
|Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
|Jeddah Corniche Circuit
|March 19th
|3
|Australian Grand Prix
|Albert Park
|April 2nd
|4
|Chinese Grand Prix
|Shanghai
|April 16th
|5
|Azerbaijan Grand Prix
|Baku City Circuit
|April 30th
|6
|Miami Grand Prix
|Miami International Autodrome
|May 7th
|7
|Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix
|Imola
|May 21th
|8
|Monaco Grand Prix
|Monaco
|May 28th
|9
|Spanish Grand Prix
|Circuit de Catalunya
|June 4th
|10
|Canadian Grand Prix
|Circuit Gilles Villeneuve
|June 18th
|11
|Austrian Grand Prix
|Red Bull Ring
|July 2th
|12
|British Grand Prix
|Silverstone
|July 9th
|13
|Hungarian Grand Prix
|Hungaroring
|July 23th
|14
|Belgium Grand Prix
|Spa-Francorchamps
|July 30th
|15
|Dutch Grand Prix
|Zandvoort
|August 27th
|16
|Italian Grand Prix
|Monza
|September 3rd
|17
|Singapore Grand Prix
|Singapore
|September 17th
|18
|Japanese Grand Prix
|Suzuka
|September 24th
|19
|Qatar Grand Prix
|Losail International Circuit
|October 8th
|20
|United States Grand Prix
|Circuit of the Americas
|October 22nd
|21
|Mexican Grand Prix
|Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
|October 29th
|22
|Brazilian Grand Prix
|Interlagos
|November 5th
|23
|Las Vegas Grand Prix
|Las Vegas Street Circuit
|November 18th
|24
|Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
|Yas Marina
|November 26th