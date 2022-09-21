Formula 1 (F1) has revealed its race calendar for 2023 and with 24 rounds scheduled, it will be the longest season in history.

The 2023 race calendar for F1, which was approved by the Members of the World Motor Sport Council, will start in Bahrain on March 5th and conclude in Abu Dhabi on November 26.

China and Qatar are set to return to the racing calendar with Las Vegas arriving as the penultimate round for a Saturday night race, joining Miami and Austin as the third race in the USA.