Formula 1 (F1) has revealed its race calendar for 2023 and with 24 rounds scheduled, it will be the longest season in history.

The 2023 race calendar for F1, which was approved by the Members of the World Motor Sport Council, will start in Bahrain on March 5th and conclude in Abu Dhabi on November 26.

China and Qatar are set to return to the racing calendar with Las Vegas arriving as the penultimate round for a Saturday night race, joining Miami and Austin as the third race in the USA.

1Bahrain Grand PrixBahrain International CircuitMarch 5th
2Saudi Arabian Grand PrixJeddah Corniche CircuitMarch 19th
3Australian Grand PrixAlbert ParkApril 2nd
4Chinese Grand PrixShanghaiApril 16th
5Azerbaijan Grand PrixBaku City CircuitApril 30th
6Miami Grand PrixMiami International AutodromeMay 7th
7Emilia-Romagna Grand PrixImolaMay 21th
8Monaco Grand PrixMonacoMay 28th
9Spanish Grand PrixCircuit de CatalunyaJune 4th
10Canadian Grand PrixCircuit Gilles VilleneuveJune 18th
11Austrian Grand PrixRed Bull RingJuly 2th
12British Grand PrixSilverstoneJuly 9th
13Hungarian Grand PrixHungaroringJuly 23th
14Belgium Grand PrixSpa-FrancorchampsJuly 30th
15Dutch Grand PrixZandvoortAugust 27th
16Italian Grand PrixMonzaSeptember 3rd
17Singapore Grand PrixSingaporeSeptember 17th
18Japanese Grand PrixSuzukaSeptember 24th
19Qatar Grand PrixLosail International CircuitOctober 8th
20United States Grand PrixCircuit of the AmericasOctober 22nd
21Mexican Grand PrixAutodromo Hermanos RodriguezOctober 29th
22Brazilian Grand PrixInterlagosNovember 5th
23Las Vegas Grand PrixLas Vegas Street CircuitNovember 18th
24Abu Dhabi Grand PrixYas MarinaNovember 26th
