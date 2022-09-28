Formula 1 (F1) will stage six sprint races from next year onwards double the number of sprints from this year after its governing body the International Automobile Federation (FIA) approved the proposal.

Formula 1 teams had agreed to three print races this season for cost reasons but had agreed to double the number of sprint events to six in 2023 at a meeting in April before it was sent for approval by the FIA, who sought to evaluate the proposal.

The current Formula 1 season has had sprint sessions at the Emilia Romagna and Austrian Grands Prix, with the Sao Paulo Grand Prix set to host the final one.

A 100km sprint race was introduced in F1 in 2021, moving the qualifying to Fridays with the mini race on Saturday deciding the grid for Sunday’s main race as well as awarding additional points.

The format has reportedly proved popular, spurring the governing body to increase the number from next year which will be the longest racing calendar in F1’s history.

“The Sprint provides action across three days with the drivers all fighting for something right from the start on Friday through to the main event on Sunday – adding more drama and excitement to the weekend,” F1 President and CEO Stefano Domenicali said.

“The feedback from the fans, teams, promoters, and partners has been very positive and the format is adding a new dimension to Formula 1, and we all want to ensure its success in the future.”

F1 will confirm the location of the six sprint races in due course.