F.B Area bridge inaugurated

Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar said pedestrian bridge has been constructed at the Shafiq Morr only in 20 days to save the people from difficulty in crossing the road.

He expressed these views while taking to media representatives after inaugurating the newly built pedestrian bridge at Shafiq Morr, near Masjid-e-Aqsa on Friday, said a statement.

He was accompanied by Vice Chairman DMC Central Shakir Ali, Chairman Land Committee Syed Arshad Hassan, Chairman Works Committee

Hassan Naqvi, Chairman Finance Committee Nadeem Hidayat Hashmi and other elected representatives and KMC officers.

Earlier, the Mayor inspected the pedestrian bridge and talked with the area people gathered on this occasion to listen to their problems.

He said that he visited this area eight months ago and knew about the problem of residents in crossing the road and the accidents which occurred at this junction due to this; therefore, he said he decided to construct a pedestrian bridge here.

He said the students, shop owners, traders and other people who cross the road for offering prayer in Masjid-e-Aqsa will be facilitated with this facility.—APP

