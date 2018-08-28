F-9 Park gets first water filtration plant with private sector’s help

Zubair Qureshi

After repeated requests and complaints regarding lack of facilities at the Fatima Jinnah Park popularly known as F-9 Park, the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) has finally opened a water filtration plant at the park.

However, the plant is sponsored and installed with cooperation from a private sector organization.

The park is a host of problems and visitors and families keep complaining of the lack of facilities such as wash rooms, water facility, waste boxes etc and Mayor Sheikh Ansar Aziz and his team have seldom taken their time out to visit the park and interact with the visitors there.

The present filtration plant, too, is not installed by CDA with its own funds but with the help of private sector, Saylani Welfare Trust.

While inaugurating the water facility, Mayor Ansar Aziz said CDA planned to open more such plants with the help of welfare organizations.

Senior officers of MCI were also present on the occasion.

Mayor of Islamabad, Shiekh Anser Aziz said that in order to ensure clean drinking water not only new filtration are being installed but water samples from the existing water filtration plants are collected on regular basis for laboratory examination.

He said that presently there are 39 filtration plants in the city while approval for installation of 9 more water filtration plants have given. Out of these, two filtration plants are being installed in sector I-9, two in sector I-10, three in sector G-8 and two in sector G-10 while one filtration plant will be installed each in the sector F-7 and F-8.

He was also apprised about various uplift projects in the park and it was apprised that staff of Saylani Welfare Trust would work at the water filtration plants while water cooler has also been installed to provide cold clean drinking water.

The plant will remain operation from 07:00 a.m to 11:00 p.m while cold drinking water would be available round the clock.

He directed the officers concerned to carry out repair / maintenance of water filtration plant at Aabpara Market on the same model.

