Eyewitnesses identify suspects in Arsalan Mehsud murder case

Eyewitnesses in the murder case of Arsalan Mehsud have identified the suspects, including former SHO Azam Gopang.

The identification parade of the suspects in the alleged police encounter was held in the court during the hearing of the case.

Eyewitnesses of the alleged fake encounter identified the accused including Tauheed, Aamir and former SHO Azam Gopang.

Lawyer Qadir Mandokhel said that the suspects included former SHO Azam Gopang, Tauheed and Umair, who were identified by three witnesses of the case.

Qadir Mandokhel said that the entire leadership of PPP is with the victim’s family. The accused were placed among 11 others during the identification parade.

The lawyer further said that the third accused is not a policeman but a terrorist and police officers should not try to spoil the case.