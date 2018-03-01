Eyewitness claims Intezar’s murder was premeditated

Staff Report

In a new turn in the Intezar-murder case, eyewitness Madiha Kayani has claimed that the 19-year-old’s killing was pre-meditated. Intezar Ahmed was killed after the police’s Anti Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) officials opened fire on his vehicle on Khayaban-e-Ittehad, DHA on the night of January 13. In a recently released video message, Kayani — who was accompanying Intezar at the time of his murder — claims that the deceased had told her that his car had been marked and was being followed.

Kayani, stating that her life is in danger, appealed to the Rangers to provide her with security. The witness also said that her initial statement to the police did not include certain remarks that she had made about the incident. Qasim Shah, a mutual friend of Madiha and Intezar spoke to the Media Wednesday.

Shah said that earlier in the morning, police took Madiha into custody. Meanwhile, the Counter-terrorism Department officials said that Madiha was summoned to record her statement before the Joint Investigation Team.

The CTD official further said that Madiha went back home after recording her statement before the JIT. Moreover, sources said that Special Investigation Unit DSP Aamir Hameed is also being probed in the incident. However, the DSP denies his involvement in the case or any association with Mahrukh. On Jan 31, Intezar’s father had said that Aamir’s brother Sohail had threatened him and warned to keep his son away from his daughter Mahrukh as his “brother is in the police”. Mahrukh is said to be a friend of the deceased. The new joint investigation team probing the case will submit its report in court Thursday.