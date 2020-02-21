Eye witness calls London mosque stabbing ’30 seconds of mayhem

LONDON An eye witness to the recent stabbing at a mosque in central London described the incident as “30 seconds of mayhem”, UK publication The Guardian reported on Friday. A day prior, British police arrested a man on suspicion of attempted murder for the stabbing. In a statement, police officials had said: “A man in his 70s was found injured. His condition has been assessed as non life-threatening.” Meanwhile, photographs shared on social media from inside the mosque in Regent’s Park had showed a white man in a red top being pinned to the ground and handcuffed by two police officers. “The incident is not being treated as terror related at this time,” the police had said on Thursday. However, despite his injuries muezzin Rafat made his way to London Central Mosque a day later for Friday prayers, Reuters reported. Describing the harrowing event that took place, adviser to London Central Mosque Ayaz Ahmed told The Guardian: “When you had the scuffle, the muezzin obviously screeched […] when he got attacked. The imam quickly ended the prayer and everyone just jumped because obviously no one knew what was happening […] it was a very distressing moment.—AFP