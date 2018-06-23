Eye-wash for Palestinians

THE visit of the senior officials of the Trump Administration to several Middle Eastern countries including Jordan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Israel to assess acceptability of the yet-to-be-released Middle East Peace Plan is nothing but an attempt to sell a spurious formula that could mean death knell to aspirations of Palestinians and legitimacy to the illegal occupation of Arab lands by the Jewish State against which the entire world minus Washington and Tel Aviv have spoken for thousands of time. The mere fact that the team is led by Jared Kushner, son-in-law of the US President is itself manifestation of a clear tilt towards Israel, notwithstanding claims of the Kushner that they were in the region to talk about humanitarian crisis in Gaza and facilitate peace between Palestinians and Israelis.

The United States has already lost any credentials of being an honest broker as it sprinkled salt on Palestinian injuries by moving its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, which is at the centre of the dispute. No formal details of the plan have been announced, which is expected to be officially launched in August this year, but information leaked through different sources say it is aimed at getting Palestinians to settle for a “mini-state” in Gaza and parts of the West Bank, with a foothold in Jerusalem. This would fall far short of long-standing Palestinian demands for a state in the entire West Bank, Gaza and east Jerusalem, lands Israel captured in 1967, with minor border adjustments. Details of what transpired during talks between the US team and officials of Arab States but it is understood that Palestinians would not trust Americans under the prevailing circumstances especially when their bias is clearly known and the plan itself expects sacrifices from Palestinians and no flexibility from Israel. It is just an attempt to secure borders of the Jewish State at the cost of Palestinians who would always remain at the mercy of Tel Aviv. It is also strange that Gaza was left to rotten in the face of crippling blockade by Israel and Egypt after 2007 takeover of the territory by Hamas. But the plan for humanitarian aid and economic revival is proposed to be funded by Arabs and not by those who are directly responsible for the humanitarian crisis. Under these circumstances, American attempts to pressure Palestinians to accept the jaundiced peace plan are bound to backfire.

