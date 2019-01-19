Extremism in India

The far-right zealots of Hindutva are on a warpath in their cow-protection frenzy. Cow vigilantism has become the flavour of the day in India. The cow protection brigade is so relentless in its campaign that a rumour is enough to take the life of whosoever is at the receiving end. Why does this mindset never stop in India? The answer: because the law enforcement there has assumed a political role vis-à-vis cow protection, thereby helping the Hindu fundamentalists. Many Indian liberals blame Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party for patronising such vigilantism for political gains.

India has left no stone unturned to get Pakistan labelled a terrorist state while claiming the mantle of the world’s largest democracy. Modi is losing control of the cow-politics he instigated, and in the bargain India is being exposed as a sham democracy.

New Delhi should tackle the social evils at home instead of creating mischief in its neighbourhood.

ZAHID ALI ZOHRI

Gilgit-Baltistan.

