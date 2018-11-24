Extremism: A problem

Of all the problems we observe in our State today, extremism is outstanding. It is not an issue which prompted to the surface in a day or perhaps a year, but rather is a disease which evolved due to ignorance and unjustified support of government{s} to the radicals. The situation of the country following the Supreme Court’s acquittal of Aasiya Bibi is not the only example of lack of tolerance, discipline and excess of violence and extremism within the masses. History is a witness to many such scenarios where a religious party organizes protests in the name of religion and paralyzes the city. It is unfortunate that regardless of awareness and availability of means to understand the true situation people choose to neglect the realities and act as puppets to the leaders. These leaders in return use the organized mob to create fear and air of instability to fulfil their political agendas.

Violence in the name of religion can never be justified when the religion we claim to believe in, itself promotes peace and tolerance. Perhaps we all share the responsibility for acting so naive. It is time we all accept the responsibility for the rise of extremism in our country. Single group, faction or a party cannot be blamed for what happened on 31st October. It seems that the political parties have failed to set their priorities right. Ignorance on the subject of extremism strengthens the radicals who with the passage of time manipulate others to share their views. Pakistan is a modern democratic state which requires balanced ideologies and law suitable and equal for all. Education system needs to be rectified. Texts and teachings of radicals must be banned from all platforms. Political parties need to develop consensus over the issue of rising extremism and work together against the radicals.

SADIA KHAN

Islamabad

