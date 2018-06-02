Extreme water shortage

Our village Phaka (which is near to Khudabad, 15 KM away from Dadu city, has been witnessing looming water crisis, particularly drinking water, for years, mainly because underground water is salty, thus not potable. The rich somehow receive water either by the use of money or influence. The tragic truth is that the poor villagers walk long distances for fetching drinkable water.

Common residents of village experience enormous difficulties routinely as they always have to stand hours in long queues under scorching heat in the search of water. Undeniably, many return home with empty water gallons owing to huge number of people at water abundant areas. Consequently, common people are left with no option other than deciding migration to move to urban areas for seeking basic facilities.

Authorities concerned are not showing any concern for resolving the issue. Political parties and the State have also continuously failed to address this pressing problem. This sheer negligence of authorities and feudal lords are only intensifying grievances and miseries in the village. It is the fact that during elections political parties go door to door and do tall promises but after assuming the charge they turn a blind eye to the poor and do nothing for the welfare and betterment of society.

So it is my humble request to relevant authorities and village political leaders that they must stand united and take immediate action to tackle this grievous problem at their earliest. Small water reservoirs and storage dams should be built as they would ease the real sufferings of people to some extent. Otherwise, if prevailing drought like condition remains further unheeded, it might result in water related issues and conflicts in the village.

ASSAD ALI BALOCH

Dadu, Sindh

