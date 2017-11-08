Extra-ordinary security strategy for Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)

The police have chalked out a comprehensive security strategy for the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) in the province.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh A.D. Khawaja was informed on Tuesday that some 44,000 police officers and jawans would be deployed for security duty in the province on the occasion, said a statement.

For the main Chehlum procession in Karachi, more than 5,300 officer and jawans of the police would perform security duty.

The IGP directed that it be enured that foolproof security measures are undertaken and the Chehlum security plan is fully implemented.

In Karachi, a total of 100 big and small processions would be taken out on the occasion of Chehulm while 460 Majalis would also be held.—APP

