Extra-ordinary growth in Broadband: Anusha

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

Federal Minister for IT and Telecom, Anusha Rahman Ahmad Khan, Wednesday, said that broadband sector growth had been extraordinary and this sector has become a model for other countries across the world.

She also appreciated the role of Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) in the uplift of telecom sector, and emphasized the need for effective strategies, and a comprehensive framework for implementation and adaptation of 5G in Pakistan.

During her visit to PTA Headquarters here she said that several initiatives for the development of information and communication technologies (ICTs) such asICT4Girls programme targeting thousands of school girls in Pakistan and DigiSkills programme, an important platform for creating online employment opportunities were undertaken.

Chairman PTA, Mohammad Naveed appreciated the Minister’s valuable contribution in the promotion of advanced ICT services in Pakistan, and the achievement of critical milestones such as Spectrum Auction, rapid growth of ecommerce industry in Pakistan and increased broadband coverage across the country.

Member Compliance & Enforcement PTA, Abdul Samad also thanked the Minister for her support, acknowledging that during her tenure the IT industry greatly thrived and flourished. The Minister and the officers also touched upon the opportunities and challenges that presented themselves during the last few years.

On this occasion, Chairman PTA also presented a souvenir to the Minister, and later the outgoing Minister also planted a commemorative tree at PTA vicinity.