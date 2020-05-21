Extra Karachi-Islamabad daily flight allowed

The Government has allowed to operate one additional flight daily on Karachi-Islamabad-Karachi route daily till end of the current month, keeping in view the increased passenger load as the limited domestic flight operations resumed after almost 56-day suspension on May 16. “In view of the increased passenger load, one daily flight Karachi-Islamabad-Karachi has been added. The PIA will fly on four days, while Serene Air will operate this extra flight three days a week. This extra flight will continue till end of May,” a spokesman for the Aviation Division said in a brief statement. last Friday, Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan had formally announced to partially restore the flight operations from Saturday at five major airports of the country, including Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Quetta and Peshawar. Initially, Sarwar said, almost 20 percent of the total pre-coronavirus flights would be operated under certain Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), including screening of every passenger with thermal guns, ensuring wearing of face masks and gloves. Following which, a smooth domestic flight operations is in progress under effective anti-coronavirus SOPs.