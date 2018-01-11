Extra-curriculum activity is very helpful for students and it is very necessary for students. It develops management skills, self-esteem, building team work skills of students and they can learn a lot of other things in it. Though I am not against extra-curriculum activity but by the way students are doing it is very alarming. Nowadays extra curriculum activities are transformed into publicity and there are few students who do it for learning.

Majority of students are doing it just for cheap publicity to earn name in it but earning of a name is not in it. The sole object of many students is publicity. Students are wasting their precious time in it and they cannot be able to focus on their course which is the main objective of every student. So it is time for students to bring extra-curriculum activities on right direction and every student must participate in it for learning instead of for cheap publicity.

RAZA ULLAH KHAN

Lakki Marwat

