Extra-charging is unjustified!

Recently, I heard from my sister that her teacher charges them money on getting absent even when they submit a leave application. I was shocked to hear this and my sister thought it very normal as the same practice was being followed at her school. This act cannot be justified by any institute.

The students already pay full fee for their monthly, semester or yearly studies and if they are not attending regular classes, it is their problem. Why should the institutes charge extra for being absent? I agree that some students do not attend classes deliberately for which they can be punished by the schools with some other solutions.

Similarly, schools charge the students with fee of three months i.e. June, July and August for their semester break only to pay the teachers. This policy should be immediately abrogated by the school authorities.

SHEHLA INAM

Wah Cantt

