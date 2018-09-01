Extortionist held with cash in Peshawar

PESHAWAR : The police arrested an extortionist involved in collecting money in the name of banned outfits and recovered cash from his possession in the provincial capital on Saturday.

Reacting to complaints of the traders union, heavy contingent of police conducted operation in Khazana Market at Charsadda Road in Peshawar.

During crackdown, an extortionist who used to blackmail the traders through telephone calls in the name of the banned outfits and collected extortion money was arrested with hundreds of thousands rupees cash.

The police confiscated the recovered cash and after registering a case against the detainee started an investigation.

