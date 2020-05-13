External debt servicing falls to $2.7b

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan’s external debt servicing (principal and interest) has declined to US$2.728 billion during third quarter (Jan-Mar) of Fiscal year 2019-20 as compared to the debt servicing valuing $3.9 billion in second quarter of the year.

According to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), debt servicing during first quarter (July-September) of current fiscal year was recorded at $3.058 billion, while during the whole fiscal year of 2018-19, the country settled $11.59 billion in term of debt servicing.

The details show that under public debt, the debt servicing stood at $1.97 billion out of which $1.631 billion were paid under government debt while $244 million were paid to International Monetary Fund (IMF).