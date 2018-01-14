Extension of SC, PHC to FATA an epoch making step: Marriyum

Islamabad

The extension of the jurisdiction of Supreme Court and Peshawar High Court to FATA after 70 year is an epoch making step. Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage Ms Marriyum Aurangzeb in a statement issued here Saturday said the passage of the Bill was a democratic gift to the people of the FATA by the parliament and all the political parties and people of Pakistan deserved congratulations for this development.

Marriyum said the inclusion of the people of FATA in the constitutional and political system of the country would guarantee their fundamental rights.

She said the leader of PML-N Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had been instrumental to the deliverance of the people of FATA from centuries old imperialist legacy and more glad tidings would come their way in the future.

The minister said Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and the PML-N government had won the hearts of the people of FATA by having the Bill passed.

Marriyum said the PML-N government had reinforced the edifice of Pakistan by giving democratic, administrative and constitutional rights to the people of FATA. The minister said it was a proud tradition of the PML-N government to make Pakistan strong and ensuring development and prosperity of its people.

She said the government was determined to put the country on the road to peace, sustained development and prosperity by surmounting all the impediments.—APP