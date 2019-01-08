Extension of military courts

THE government is contemplating to table a bill in Parliament for second extension in tenure of military courts through a constitutional amendment. According to media reports, the government has decided to extend the duration of military courts set up after the 2014 Peshawar Army Public School carnage.

The proposal has triggered a debate among political and legal experts about the need and rationale of another extension in the tenure of military courts that are in existence for the last four years. While the Government seems to be clear minded that the extension was required keeping in view the performance of these courts and the need for quick disposal of terrorism related cases to send right kind of message to terrorists and their handlers, there is, so far, no clarity among opposition ranks on the issue. The Government alone lacks the required majority to get the constitutional amendment passed and therefore, it will have to talk to the opposition to forge a consensus. These courts convicted 617 militants of which 346 were awarded death sentences whereas 271 others were sentenced to different prison terms. A total of 56 condemned prisoners have so far been executed. This is somewhat impressive output but the rate of execution is negligible due to intervention by normal courts. That another extension in their term is necessary, is also admission of failure of the normal judicial system and that pledges made at the time of setting up of military courts to strengthen the ordinary system proved mere slogans.

