Extension in Southern Punjab Poverty Alleviation Project

Islamabad

The Punjab government and its development partner, IRM has signed an agreement to extend the period of southern Punjab poverty alleviation project for three years up to March 31,2021.

The Institute of Rural Management hosted the ceremony at IRM complex Islamabad, Planning and Development SPPAP project director Muhammad Saghir and IRM Chief Executive Officer Roomi S. Hayat signed a memorandum of understanding.

At the signing ceremony Chief Executive officer IRM, Roomi S. Hayat said “IRM has successfully implemented phase-1 of this project with maximum employability of its trainees. IRM intends to implement Phase 2 of this project with same delegation”

Project is to be implemented in six districts of southern Punjab i.e. Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, DG Khan and Rahim yarKhan with a target to improve income of 131,000 poor households by enhancing the employment potential of the people and increasing agriculture productivity and production.—PR

